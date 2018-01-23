Ya se conocen los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018

La ceremonia de entrega se realizará el domingo 4 de marzo. The Shape of Water, del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro recibió 13 nom...

La ceremonia de entrega se realizará el domingo 4 de marzo. The Shape of Water, del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro recibió 13 nominaciones.

Desde Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de Beberly Hills, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció los nominados de una nueva edición de los Premios Oscar. La ceremonia de entrega se realizará el domingo 4 de marzo.

Se conocieron los candidatos que competirán por una estatuilla en 24 categorías.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Call Me By Your Name
El instante más oscuro
Dunkerque
Déjame salir
Lady Bird
El hilo invisible
Los archivos del Pentágono
La forma del agua
Tres anuncios a las afueras

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Christopher Nolan, por Dunkerque
Jordan Peele, por Déjame salir
Greta Gerwig, por Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, por El hilo invisible
Guillermo del Toro, por La forma del agua

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Sally Hawkins, por La forma del agua
Frances McDormand, por Tres anuncios a las afueras
Margot Robbie, por Yo, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, por Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, por Los archivos del Pentágono

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, por Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, por El hilo invisible
Daniel Kaluuya, por Déjame salir
Gary Oldman, por El instante más oscuro
Denzel Washington, por Roman J. Israel, Esq

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Willem Dafoe, por The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, por Tres anuncios a las afueras
Richard Jenkins, por La forma del agua
Sam Rockwell, por Tres anuncios a las afueras
Christopher Plummer, por Todo el dinero del mundo

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Mary J. Blige, por Mudbound
Allison Janney, por Yo, Tonya
Lesly Manville , por El hilo invisible
Laurie Metcalf, por Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, por La forma del agua

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Call Me By Your Name, de James Ivory
The Disaster Artist, de Scott Neustadter e Michael H. Weber
Molly’s Game, de Aaron Sorkin
Logan, de Scott Frank, James Mangold e Michael Green
Mudbound, de Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

La enfermedad del amor (The Big Sick), de Emily V. Gordon e Kumail Nanjiani
Déjame salir, de Jordan Peele
La forma del agua, de Guilermo Del Toro
Lady Bird, de Greta Gerwig
Tres anuncios a las afueras, de Martin McDonagh

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Una mujer fantástica (Chile)
El insulto (Líbano)
Sin amor (Rusia)
En cuerpo y alma (Hungría)
The Square (Suecia)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Bebe jefazo, de Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito
Coco, de Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
Ferdinand, de Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent, de Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman
The Breadwinner, de Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 204, de Roger Deakins
El instante más oscuro, de Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkerque, de Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound, de Rachel Morrison
La forma del agua, de Dan Laustsen

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

La Bella y la Bestia, de Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, de Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
El instante más oscuro, de Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dunkerque, de Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
La forma del agua, de Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

MEJOR VESTUARIO

La Bella y la Bestia, de Jacqueline Durran
El instante más oscuro, de Jacqueline Durran
La forma del agua, de Luis Sequeira
La reina Victoria y Abdul, de Consolata Boyle
El hilo invisible, de Mark Bridges

MEJOR MONTAJE

Baby Driver, de Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
La forma del agua, de Sidney Wolinsky
yO, Tonya, de Tatiana S. Riegel
Tres anuncios a las afueras, de Jon Gregory

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Blade Runner 2049, de John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer
Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 2, de Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick

Kong: La isla calavera, de Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon
La guerra del planeta de los simios, de Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

El instante más oscuro, de Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
La reina Victoria y Abdul, de Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Wonder, de Arjen Tuiten

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

Baby Driver, de Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2040, de Mark Mangini, Theo Green
Dunkerque, de Alex Gibson, Richard King
La forma del agua, de Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Baby Driver, de Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
Blade Runner 2040, de Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
Dunkerque, de Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
La forma del agua, de Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Dunkerque, de Hans Zimmer
La forma del agua, de Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de John Williams
El hilo invisible, de Jonny Greenwood
Tres anuncios a las afueras, de Carter Burwell

MEJOR CANCIÓN

Mighty River, en Mudbound, de Mary J. Blige
Stand up for something, en Marshall, de Diane Warren, Common
This is me, en El gran showman, de Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Remember Me, en Coco, de Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, de Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman
Faces Places, de JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda
Icarus, de Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan
Last Men in Aleppo, de Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen
Strong Island, de Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Edith+Eddie, de Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, de Frank Stiefel
Heroin(e), de Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon
Knife Skills, de Thomas Lennon
Traffic Stop, de Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child
The Eleven o’clock
Wate Wote/All of US
My nephew Emmett

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Dear Basketball, de Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant
Garden Party, de Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon
Lou, Dave Mullins, de Dana Murray
Negative Space, de Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes, de Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

