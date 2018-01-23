Ya se conocen los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018

La ceremonia de entrega se realizará el domingo 4 de marzo. The Shape of Water, del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro recibió 13 nominaciones.

Desde Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de Beberly Hills, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció los nominados de una nueva edición de los Premios Oscar. La ceremonia de entrega se realizará el domingo 4 de marzo.





Se conocieron los candidatos que competirán por una estatuilla en 24 categorías.





MEJOR PELÍCULA





Call Me By Your Name

El instante más oscuro

Dunkerque

Déjame salir

Lady Bird

El hilo invisible

Los archivos del Pentágono

La forma del agua

Tres anuncios a las afueras





MEJOR DIRECCIÓN





Christopher Nolan, por Dunkerque

Jordan Peele, por Déjame salir

Greta Gerwig, por Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, por El hilo invisible

Guillermo del Toro, por La forma del agua





MEJOR ACTRIZ





Sally Hawkins, por La forma del agua

Frances McDormand, por Tres anuncios a las afueras

Margot Robbie, por Yo, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, por Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, por Los archivos del Pentágono





MEJOR ACTOR





Timothée Chalamet, por Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, por El hilo invisible

Daniel Kaluuya, por Déjame salir

Gary Oldman, por El instante más oscuro

Denzel Washington, por Roman J. Israel, Esq





MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO





Willem Dafoe, por The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, por Tres anuncios a las afueras

Richard Jenkins, por La forma del agua

Sam Rockwell, por Tres anuncios a las afueras

Christopher Plummer, por Todo el dinero del mundo





MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA





Mary J. Blige, por Mudbound

Allison Janney, por Yo, Tonya

Lesly Manville , por El hilo invisible

Laurie Metcalf, por Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, por La forma del agua





MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO





Call Me By Your Name, de James Ivory

The Disaster Artist, de Scott Neustadter e Michael H. Weber

Molly’s Game, de Aaron Sorkin

Logan, de Scott Frank, James Mangold e Michael Green

Mudbound, de Virgil Williams and Dee Rees





MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL





La enfermedad del amor (The Big Sick), de Emily V. Gordon e Kumail Nanjiani

Déjame salir, de Jordan Peele

La forma del agua, de Guilermo Del Toro

Lady Bird, de Greta Gerwig

Tres anuncios a las afueras, de Martin McDonagh





MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA





Una mujer fantástica (Chile)

El insulto (Líbano)

Sin amor (Rusia)

En cuerpo y alma (Hungría)

The Square (Suecia)





MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA





Bebe jefazo, de Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito

Coco, de Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

Ferdinand, de Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent, de Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman

The Breadwinner, de Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo





MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA





Blade Runner 204, de Roger Deakins

El instante más oscuro, de Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkerque, de Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound, de Rachel Morrison

La forma del agua, de Dan Laustsen





MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN





La Bella y la Bestia, de Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, de Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

El instante más oscuro, de Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dunkerque, de Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

La forma del agua, de Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau





MEJOR VESTUARIO





La Bella y la Bestia, de Jacqueline Durran

El instante más oscuro, de Jacqueline Durran

La forma del agua, de Luis Sequeira

La reina Victoria y Abdul, de Consolata Boyle

El hilo invisible, de Mark Bridges





MEJOR MONTAJE





Baby Driver, de Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

La forma del agua, de Sidney Wolinsky

yO, Tonya, de Tatiana S. Riegel

Tres anuncios a las afueras, de Jon Gregory





MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES





Blade Runner 2049, de John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer

Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 2, de Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick





Kong: La isla calavera, de Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon

La guerra del planeta de los simios, de Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist





MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA





El instante más oscuro, de Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

La reina Victoria y Abdul, de Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Wonder, de Arjen Tuiten





MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO





Baby Driver, de Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2040, de Mark Mangini, Theo Green

Dunkerque, de Alex Gibson, Richard King

La forma del agua, de Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood





MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO





Baby Driver, de Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

Blade Runner 2040, de Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

Dunkerque, de Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

La forma del agua, de Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick





MEJOR BANDA SONORA





Dunkerque, de Hans Zimmer

La forma del agua, de Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de John Williams

El hilo invisible, de Jonny Greenwood

Tres anuncios a las afueras, de Carter Burwell





MEJOR CANCIÓN





Mighty River, en Mudbound, de Mary J. Blige

Stand up for something, en Marshall, de Diane Warren, Common

This is me, en El gran showman, de Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Remember Me, en Coco, de Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez





MEJOR DOCUMENTAL





Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, de Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman

Faces Places, de JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda

Icarus, de Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

Last Men in Aleppo, de Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen

Strong Island, de Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes





MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL





Edith+Eddie, de Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, de Frank Stiefel

Heroin(e), de Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon

Knife Skills, de Thomas Lennon

Traffic Stop, de Kate Davis, David Heilbroner





MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN





DeKalb Elementary

The Silent Child

The Eleven o’clock

Wate Wote/All of US

My nephew Emmett





MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO





Dear Basketball, de Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

Garden Party, de Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon

Lou, Dave Mullins, de Dana Murray

Negative Space, de Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes, de Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer





