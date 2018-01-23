Ya se conocen los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018

La ceremonia de entrega se realizará el domingo 4 de marzo. The Shape of Water, del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro recibió 13 nominaciones.
Desde Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de Beberly Hills, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció los nominados de una nueva edición de los Premios Oscar. La ceremonia de entrega se realizará el domingo 4 de marzo.
Se conocieron los candidatos que competirán por una estatuilla en 24 categorías.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Call Me By Your Name
El instante más oscuro
Dunkerque
Déjame salir
Lady Bird
El hilo invisible
Los archivos del Pentágono
La forma del agua
Tres anuncios a las afueras
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Christopher Nolan, por Dunkerque
Jordan Peele, por Déjame salir
Greta Gerwig, por Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, por El hilo invisible
Guillermo del Toro, por La forma del agua
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Sally Hawkins, por La forma del agua
Frances McDormand, por Tres anuncios a las afueras
Margot Robbie, por Yo, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, por Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, por Los archivos del Pentágono
MEJOR ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, por Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, por El hilo invisible
Daniel Kaluuya, por Déjame salir
Gary Oldman, por El instante más oscuro
Denzel Washington, por Roman J. Israel, Esq
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Willem Dafoe, por The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, por Tres anuncios a las afueras
Richard Jenkins, por La forma del agua
Sam Rockwell, por Tres anuncios a las afueras
Christopher Plummer, por Todo el dinero del mundo
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Mary J. Blige, por Mudbound
Allison Janney, por Yo, Tonya
Lesly Manville , por El hilo invisible
Laurie Metcalf, por Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, por La forma del agua
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Call Me By Your Name, de James Ivory
The Disaster Artist, de Scott Neustadter e Michael H. Weber
Molly’s Game, de Aaron Sorkin
Logan, de Scott Frank, James Mangold e Michael Green
Mudbound, de Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
La enfermedad del amor (The Big Sick), de Emily V. Gordon e Kumail Nanjiani
Déjame salir, de Jordan Peele
La forma del agua, de Guilermo Del Toro
Lady Bird, de Greta Gerwig
Tres anuncios a las afueras, de Martin McDonagh
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Una mujer fantástica (Chile)
El insulto (Líbano)
Sin amor (Rusia)
En cuerpo y alma (Hungría)
The Square (Suecia)
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Bebe jefazo, de Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito
Coco, de Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
Ferdinand, de Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent, de Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman
The Breadwinner, de Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Blade Runner 204, de Roger Deakins
El instante más oscuro, de Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkerque, de Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound, de Rachel Morrison
La forma del agua, de Dan Laustsen
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
La Bella y la Bestia, de Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, de Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
El instante más oscuro, de Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dunkerque, de Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
La forma del agua, de Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau
MEJOR VESTUARIO
La Bella y la Bestia, de Jacqueline Durran
El instante más oscuro, de Jacqueline Durran
La forma del agua, de Luis Sequeira
La reina Victoria y Abdul, de Consolata Boyle
El hilo invisible, de Mark Bridges
MEJOR MONTAJE
Baby Driver, de Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
La forma del agua, de Sidney Wolinsky
yO, Tonya, de Tatiana S. Riegel
Tres anuncios a las afueras, de Jon Gregory
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Blade Runner 2049, de John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer
Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 2, de Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick
Kong: La isla calavera, de Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon
La guerra del planeta de los simios, de Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
El instante más oscuro, de Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
La reina Victoria y Abdul, de Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Wonder, de Arjen Tuiten
MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO
Baby Driver, de Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2040, de Mark Mangini, Theo Green
Dunkerque, de Alex Gibson, Richard King
La forma del agua, de Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Baby Driver, de Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
Blade Runner 2040, de Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
Dunkerque, de Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
La forma del agua, de Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Dunkerque, de Hans Zimmer
La forma del agua, de Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de John Williams
El hilo invisible, de Jonny Greenwood
Tres anuncios a las afueras, de Carter Burwell
MEJOR CANCIÓN
Mighty River, en Mudbound, de Mary J. Blige
Stand up for something, en Marshall, de Diane Warren, Common
This is me, en El gran showman, de Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Remember Me, en Coco, de Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, de Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman
Faces Places, de JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda
Icarus, de Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan
Last Men in Aleppo, de Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen
Strong Island, de Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Edith+Eddie, de Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, de Frank Stiefel
Heroin(e), de Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon
Knife Skills, de Thomas Lennon
Traffic Stop, de Kate Davis, David Heilbroner
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child
The Eleven o’clock
Wate Wote/All of US
My nephew Emmett
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Dear Basketball, de Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant
Garden Party, de Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon
Lou, Dave Mullins, de Dana Murray
Negative Space, de Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes, de Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer
